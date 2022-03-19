Insight Folios Inc Has $327,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 34.1% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 123,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $230.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,487,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

