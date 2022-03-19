Insight Folios Inc Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $7.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $610.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,935,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,362. The company has a market capitalization of $249.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $583.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

