Insider Selling: The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Director Sells $727,610.00 in Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) Director Ronald Sargent sold 13,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $727,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $62.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

