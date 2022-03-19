Insider Selling: The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) SVP Sells 5,607 Shares of Stock

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

COO stock opened at $421.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.78 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $399.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

