Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Sells $42,930.00 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
TNDM stock opened at $115.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.91 and a beta of 0.58. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.15.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.91.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
