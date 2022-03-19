Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Sells $42,930.00 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TNDM stock opened at $115.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.91 and a beta of 0.58. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.15.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,425,000 after buying an additional 134,364 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after buying an additional 21,659 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth $2,518,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

