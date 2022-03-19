Insider Selling: Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Director Sells 3,261 Shares of Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $67,633.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $20.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.43. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $29.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.15 million. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Caleres during the third quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 58.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

