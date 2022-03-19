Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells 1,760 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,760 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $102,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, March 12th, James Ralph Scapa sold 81 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $4,819.50.

On Monday, March 14th, James Ralph Scapa sold 1,406 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $84,303.76.

On Monday, March 7th, James Ralph Scapa sold 1,791 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $115,609.05.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.88.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

