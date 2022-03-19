Insider Selling: Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) General Counsel Sells 8,849 Shares of Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 8,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $67,960.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
ALLO stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $38.41.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,868,000 after purchasing an additional 249,253 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,661,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,413,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,843,000 after purchasing an additional 899,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,059,000 after purchasing an additional 301,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,655 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Allogene Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.