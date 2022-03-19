Insider Selling: Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) General Counsel Sells 8,849 Shares of Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 8,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $67,960.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ALLO stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $38.41.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,868,000 after purchasing an additional 249,253 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,661,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,413,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,843,000 after purchasing an additional 899,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,059,000 after purchasing an additional 301,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,655 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

