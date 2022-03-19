Insider Buying: ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Major Shareholder Acquires $156,358.10 in Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 154,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $156,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, February 28th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 32,277 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $33,890.85.

On Thursday, February 24th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 395,009 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $406,859.27.

On Thursday, January 27th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 1,750 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $1,855.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 200 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $210.00.

ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.08.

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a negative net margin of 213.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RWLK. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

