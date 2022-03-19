Insider Buying: NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Buys 14,380 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) insider James D. Dondero purchased 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 14.89 per share, with a total value of 214,118.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NXDT opened at 15.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 14.55. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of 10.50 and a one year high of 15.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

