Insider Buying: Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) CEO Purchases $97,800.00 in Stock

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 13,794 shares of Nerdwallet stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $156,286.02.

On Monday, March 7th, Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 61,106 shares of Nerdwallet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $598,838.80.

NRDS opened at $12.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63. Nerdwallet Inc has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $34.44.

Nerdwallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nerdwallet Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRDS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nerdwallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

