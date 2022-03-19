Insider Buying: Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Insider Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) insider Erik T. Engelson acquired 30,000 shares of Lucira Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of LHDX opened at $3.98 on Friday. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.56. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lucira Health, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lucira Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 13,996,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200,067 shares in the last quarter. Eclipse Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Lucira Health during the 4th quarter valued at $53,587,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lucira Health by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,001,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 601,942 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lucira Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,394,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lucira Health by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 225,317 shares in the last quarter. 45.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

