Insider Buying: Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Insider Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) insider Erik T. Engelson acquired 30,000 shares of Lucira Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of LHDX opened at $3.98 on Friday. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17.
Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.56. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lucira Health, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
About Lucira Health (Get Rating)
Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.
