Insider Buying: Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Buys 605 Shares of Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant purchased 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$58.04 per share, with a total value of C$35,114.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$151,426.36.

Shares of LNR opened at C$58.79 on Friday. Linamar Co. has a 52-week low of C$48.99 and a 52-week high of C$84.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$66.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of C$3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96.

Get Linamar alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$97.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.