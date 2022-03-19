Insider Buying: Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) SVP Acquires 10,471 Shares of Stock

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) SVP Paul Fehlner acquired 10,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $19,999.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Axcella Health stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. Axcella Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. The stock has a market cap of $108.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcella Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

