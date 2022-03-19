Insider Buying: Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) SVP Acquires 10,471 Shares of Stock

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) SVP Paul Fehlner acquired 10,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $19,999.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Axcella Health stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. Axcella Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. The stock has a market cap of $108.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.30.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcella Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.61.
Axcella Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axcella Health (AXLA)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.