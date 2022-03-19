InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Short Interest Up 18.1% in February

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of InMode by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $40.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.28. InMode has a one year low of $31.88 and a one year high of $99.27. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.98.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

