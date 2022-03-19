Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Stock Price Down 4%

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Rating) shares fell 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 46.10 ($0.60). 59,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 20,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.62).

The company has a market cap of £39.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.45.

Induction Healthcare Group Company Profile (LON:INHC)

Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers Induction Switch, a communication and sharing platform that enables healthcare professionals to connect and collaborate securely with the people they need within a complex clinical environment; MicroGuide, a platform to create, edit, and publish structured and governance-controlled guidance and policies; Zesty, a digital platform that allows patients to book appointments, read appointment and clinical letters, store a local copy of clinical record, and provide data to care teams remotely; and HealthStream that reads and writes demographic, appointment, and clinical record data.

