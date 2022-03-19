Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,516 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Independent Bank Group worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,394,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,066,000 after buying an additional 80,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,925,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 556,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,489,000 after buying an additional 30,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,594,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 419,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,830,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

IBTX opened at $76.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average is $73.20. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.82 and a 52-week high of $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $208,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $681,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,086 shares of company stock valued at $992,298. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBTX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Independent Bank Group Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.