Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the bank on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Independent Bank has increased its dividend payment by 8.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Independent Bank has a payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $86.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.89. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $68.14 and a twelve month high of $93.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $151.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.31 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $127,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,450 shares of company stock worth $289,425 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,208 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 683.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,539,000 after acquiring an additional 209,070 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 812,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,252,000 after purchasing an additional 114,108 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 249,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 76,613 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,979 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.