IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ INAB opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.31 and a current ratio of 20.31. IN8bio has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of IN8bio from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IN8bio stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio Inc ( NASDAQ:INAB Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of IN8bio at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

