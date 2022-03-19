IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Announces Earnings Results

IMV (NASDAQ:IMVGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. IMV had a negative net margin of 14,569.68% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

IMV stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. IMV has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on IMV from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMV. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in IMV by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 41,166 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMV in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IMV by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

About IMV (Get Rating)

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

