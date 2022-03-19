IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Receives GBX 1,095.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,095.50 ($14.25).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IGG. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.00) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($15.73) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday.

IG Group stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 807 ($10.49). 5,795,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,134. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 788.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 807.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. The company has a market cap of £3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 8.13. IG Group has a one year low of GBX 698 ($9.08) and a one year high of GBX 960 ($12.48).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.52%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In related news, insider June Felix acquired 6,476 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 772 ($10.04) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.72 ($65,012.64). Also, insider Charlie Rozes bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.43) per share, with a total value of £36,250 ($47,139.14).

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

