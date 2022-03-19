IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Purchased by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.23% of IES worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of IES by 6.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in IES by 18.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 32,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IES by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in IES by 11.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IES by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IESC stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.27. 59,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,984. The firm has a market cap of $940.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.62. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $56.24.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across various end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

