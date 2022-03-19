Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IDRA opened at $0.50 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 205,518 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 196,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 109,462 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 52,633 shares in the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

