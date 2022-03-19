ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.150-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

ICF International stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,354. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.46.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICF International will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.01%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICFI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut ICF International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.50.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ICF International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICF International (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.