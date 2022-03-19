IBM Retirement Fund Sells 639 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 669.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $391.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $370.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.12. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.29 and a 52-week high of $422.43. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

