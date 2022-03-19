IBM Retirement Fund Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,978,000 after acquiring an additional 75,243 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 96.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 318,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,162,000 after acquiring an additional 156,314 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 47.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 25.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $120.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.42.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

