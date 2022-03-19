IBM Retirement Fund Has $399,000 Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,401,000 after acquiring an additional 687,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,151 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.86 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average is $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

