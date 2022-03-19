IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $145.06 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $123.81 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.08 and a 200-day moving average of $147.41.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

