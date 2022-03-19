i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.90.

IIIV stock opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.25 million, a P/E ratio of -86.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth about $1,034,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 12.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

