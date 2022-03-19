Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $92.58 Average PT from Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of H traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.25. 704,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,762. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.10. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,332 shares of company stock worth $5,156,474 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,188.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,680,000 after buying an additional 715,035 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,800,000 after buying an additional 705,468 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,380,000 after buying an additional 638,658 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 657.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 485,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after buying an additional 421,367 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

