Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Lowered to Sell at DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS HSQVY opened at $22.96 on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $32.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55.

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

