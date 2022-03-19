Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Lowered to Sell at DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS HSQVY opened at $22.96 on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $32.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
