Hudock Inc. Sells 287 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Hudock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,328,000 after buying an additional 860,273 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,115,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,248,000 after buying an additional 36,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,722,000 after buying an additional 331,519 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 792,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after buying an additional 181,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 715,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,664,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day moving average is $80.88. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $61.45 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.89.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.