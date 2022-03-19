Hudock Inc. Purchases New Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBR. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 173,394,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,792,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,447,317 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth $48,936,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth $39,728,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,019,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $124,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,648,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $160,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $15.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

