Hudock Inc. Purchases 80 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $409.89 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $354.14 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $405.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.90.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

