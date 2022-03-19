Hudock Inc. Has $138,000 Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 286.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in StoneCo by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in StoneCo by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STNE opened at $13.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.83 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STNE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

