Hudock Inc. Grows Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 840,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after buying an additional 42,336 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

ENB opened at $44.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.58 and a 52 week high of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.