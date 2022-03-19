Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down to $33.34

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.34, but opened at $31.90. Huazhu Group shares last traded at $32.48, with a volume of 66,145 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at $78,278,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

