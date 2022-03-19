Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Down to $21.00

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.00, but opened at $19.67. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 151 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNP. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Huaneng Power International by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Huaneng Power International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Huaneng Power International by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huaneng Power International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

