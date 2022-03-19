Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

