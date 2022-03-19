Horizen Market Capitalization Achieves $515.28 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $515.28 million and $56.54 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $42.29 or 0.00100722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.85 or 0.00430707 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00075272 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007467 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000703 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,183,938 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.