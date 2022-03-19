HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of HTBI opened at $30.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $32.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average is $30.07.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.94%. Analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $50,406.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $190,991.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $345,991 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 20,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,566,000 after buying an additional 53,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 26,422 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

