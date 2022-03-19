HighMark Wealth Management LLC Sells 202 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $180,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.60. 23,781,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,904,742. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.35. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.