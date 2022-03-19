HighMark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 90,000 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) by 115.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 359.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,175,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086,573 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Globalstar by 437.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,555,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Globalstar by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,861,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Globalstar by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,438,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of GSAT stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,555,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,627. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 83.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

