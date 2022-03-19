HighMark Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after acquiring an additional 518,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 527.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 274,151 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,952,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,779,000 after acquiring an additional 104,375 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 204,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 94,320 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, CEO William J. Newell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STRO stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,483,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 170.55% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%. Analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sutro Biopharma (Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.