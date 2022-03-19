Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HESM. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hess Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hess Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. Hess Midstream has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $997.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.517 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 117.61%.

In other news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $58,273.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $123,719.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,994 shares of company stock valued at $380,565 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Hess Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess Midstream (HESM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.