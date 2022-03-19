Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Holdings Decreased by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC lowered its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Hess by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HES opened at $97.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.25. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HES. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 24,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $2,485,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $20,147,122.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 981,542 shares of company stock worth $94,053,419 over the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

