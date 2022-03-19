Herold Advisors Inc. Takes Position in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF by 61.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000.
Shares of BATS AVDR opened at $29.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (AVDR)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.