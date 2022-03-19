Herold Advisors Inc. Takes Position in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF by 61.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of BATS AVDR opened at $29.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23.

