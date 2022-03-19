Herold Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI)

Herold Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $664,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 87,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 29,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08. Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

