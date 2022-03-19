Herold Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,189,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8,861.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 20,021 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of SPGP opened at $91.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.52. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $79.17 and a 1 year high of $97.90.

