Herold Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Herold Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas stock opened at $400.37 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $328.57 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

